UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. 6,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

