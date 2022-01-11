$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.27. 170,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

