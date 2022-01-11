Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 62,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

