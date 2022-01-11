Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 62,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
