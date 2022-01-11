Financial Council Asset Management Inc Invests $466,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.61. 222,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

