Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.84. Ball posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. 26,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 21.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

