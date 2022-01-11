$495.75 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $495.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.10 million and the highest is $508.90 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

