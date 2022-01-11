Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.78 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 23,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,255. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

