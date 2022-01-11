The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $203,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.12. 14,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.