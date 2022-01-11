Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,386 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.72. 101,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $405.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

