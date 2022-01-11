Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $317.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

