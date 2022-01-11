SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

NYSE SNX traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

