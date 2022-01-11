Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.27 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $203.63 million and $8.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00061983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005996 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

