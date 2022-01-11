$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 16,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,320. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

