$454.13 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $454.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.90 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

BOKF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

