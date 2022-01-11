Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Up 10.5%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 27,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on POSH. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

