Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,516,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

