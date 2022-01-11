Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Converge Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $C$10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 418,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 176.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.01.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

