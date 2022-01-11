Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.
CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $C$10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 418,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 176.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.01.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
See Also: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.