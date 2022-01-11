Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $2.56 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $674,467.61 and $2.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.09 or 0.07541019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.88 or 0.99543889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

