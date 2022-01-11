Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT at $21.20

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,506. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.