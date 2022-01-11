Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

