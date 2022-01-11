National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

