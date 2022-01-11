National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.