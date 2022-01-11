Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 575,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $316.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

