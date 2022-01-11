Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $82.31 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,082,585,994 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,616,601 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

