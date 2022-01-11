Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.87

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.88.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.