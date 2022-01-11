RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.74. 5,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $951.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $442,096. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

