KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 128,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 21,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.