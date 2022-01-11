Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 322,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,315,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.