Novacoin Hits Market Cap of $359,674.60 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $359,674.60 and $437.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

