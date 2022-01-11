Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 10,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

