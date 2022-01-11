Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3474 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

