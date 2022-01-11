Belt Finance (BELT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $471,656.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $471,656.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.90 or 0.07525378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.01 or 0.99855126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

