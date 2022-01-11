Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

DNLI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

