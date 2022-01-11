Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Clean Harbors also posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.