TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

TRP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,314. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,875,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

