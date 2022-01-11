CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

