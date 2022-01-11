Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 550,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.