Sentinel Chain (SENC) 1-Day Volume Hits $185,393.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $215,694.16 and $185,393.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.