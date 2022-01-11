Financial Analysis: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qutoutiao and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.11 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.50 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.29 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 102.06%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.81% 18.26% 12.14%

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

