$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 87,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

