Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWM. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.35. 300,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,149. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$459.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

