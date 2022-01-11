National Bankshares Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target to C$6.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXH. TD Securities dropped their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.97. 15,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The firm has a market cap of C$67.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.25.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

