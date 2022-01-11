Pi Financial Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$17.15

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.32.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.