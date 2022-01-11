Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.19.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,845,982.83. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.