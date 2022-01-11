Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,784.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,906.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.