Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

