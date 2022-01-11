Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,000. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.85 on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. The company had a trading volume of 311,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620,296. The company has a market capitalization of $223.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

