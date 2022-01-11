Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 182,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. Accolade has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

