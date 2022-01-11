Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.86. 997,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,209,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

