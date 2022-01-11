Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 103,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

