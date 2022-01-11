Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 4.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.25. 47,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,401,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

